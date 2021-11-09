Molecular Sieves Market, 2019-2024 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

The Molecular Sieves Market report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Molecular Sieves business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Molecular Sieves Industry also provides granular analysis of the Molecular Sieves market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The North American molecular sieves market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.81%, between 2019 and 2024. One of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand for processing from the oil and gas industry. The rising awareness about the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is also likely to stimulate the market. On the flipside, the threat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes is expected to hinder the market growth.

Molecular Sieves Market by Top Manufacturers: – – Arkema Group, Axens, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Calgon Carbon Corp., Clariant, Grace & Co., Graver Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Solvay Chemicals, Tosoh Corp., Zeolyst International, Eurecat (Tricat Group), Zeochem LLC

Analysis and Key Opportunities of Molecular Sieves Market Report: Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Molecular Sieves market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive industry, molecular sieves are used for air brake, air conditioning, and emission control systems.

– Air brake systems play a crucial role in heavy vehicles, like trucks, train, buses, and off-road vehicles. Due to continuous exposure to atmospheric conditions, like water, humidity, and industrial gases, the air brake freezes or eventually corrodes away.

– Molecular sieve helps to keep the air brake system functional, irrespective of the weather conditions.

– Emission control systems use molecular zeolites to reduce the vehicle emission levels. Zeolites are used to enhance hydrocarbon and CO oxidation, along with reduction in mono-nitrogen oxides. Adsorbents are also used to resolve the emission issues caused due to cold start.

– The automotive industry is looking to use molecular sieve for hydrogen-powered fuel cells mounted in vehicles. Hydrogen can either be compressed or liquefied to store on-board, typically on small vehicles. Hydrogen has low density, which directly increases its volume. Liquefaction of hydrogen needs an extreme cooling and excellent insulation, which is not feasible in small vehicles. Hence, use of porous adsorbents that can hold hydrogen by physisorption is a good option for this industry.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the molecular sieves market in the region.

United States Dominates the Market

– The United States is one of the industrialized countries, with multiple industries in heavy-, medium- and small-scale categories. Thus, the usage of water treatment chemicals is high in almost all industries.

– The United States Environmental protection agency (USEPA) emphasizes on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment area. This scenario is boosting the demand for molecular sieves in waste & water treatment applications.

– Crude oil refining capacities in the United States is increasing at a significant rate, simultaneously driving the demand for molecular sieves in distillation operations.

– The FDA, also known as the United States Food and Drug Administration, has cleared the path for the use of sieves in consumable items. This is expected to boost the use of sieves in the food and drug industry.

– Furthermore, the zeolite molecular sieves in the United States are used as surfactants, interfacing agents, adsorbents, and for filtration purposes.

