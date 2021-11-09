New Tactics of Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Vehicle Tracking Systems Market – By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers), By Type (Wired, Wireless), By Technology (Active, Passive), By Application (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Field Service Management, Trailer Tracking and Surveillance, Cold Storage Monitoring, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Historical Review 2015-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Vehicle Tracking Systems Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global vehicle tracking systems market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Factors such as the increase in adoption of intelligent transport systems and rising safety & security concerns within transportation services are believed to spur the growth of the vehicle tracking systems market in the upcoming years. Further, growing sales of commercial automobiles in developing countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the vehicle tracking systems market. In addition to this, the leading players of the logistics industry are focusing on the information about the position of vehicles, in order to commit to realistic delivery timelines. Further, the rise in fleet operations, especially in emerging markets, is spearheading current and future growth prospects of the market.

In terms of geography, the vehicle tracking system market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is slated to account for the highest percentage of market share in the overall vehicle tracking system market during the forecast period. The rapid rise in automotive sales in the region and increase in GDP are believed to intensify the growth rate of Asia Pacific vehicle tracking system market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, Europe vehicle tracking system market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the upcoming years. Factors such as the growing trend of shared transportation & rise in penetration of self-driving vehicles are expected to positively impact the growth of Europe vehicle tracking system market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of vehicle tracking systems market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Car Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

– – – Light Commercial Vehicles

– – – Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Two-Wheelers

By Type

– Wired

– Wireless

By Technology

– Active

– Passive

By Application

– Fleet Management

– Asset Tracking

– Field Service Management

– Trailer Tracking and Surveillance

– Cold Storage Monitoring

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Vehicle tracking systems market is witnessing gamut of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, joint venture, and expansion across the globe. For instance, on January 28, 2019, OnTerra Systems announced the availability of innovative, cost-effective GPS tracking for small to mid-sized fleets. Further, on January 08, 2019, MapmyIndia, a leading location technology firm in India, has launched an intelligent tracking device which is specifically designed to be used in the commercial & public transport vehicles. Moreover, this product launch helped the company to diversify its product portfolio and maintain its position into the market over the upcoming years.

Also, the report profiles various major market players such as

• AT&T Inc.

• Geotab Inc.

• Cartrack Holdings Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• TomTom, Inc.

• CalAmp Corp.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Inseego Corp.

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

• Other Major & Niche Players

