Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2026
Description:-
Generally, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet is produced by molding compression of the compound NdFeB alloy powder with epoxy resin, also it can be made by injection or extrusion from NdFeB alloy powder mixed with plastic.
They are mainly applied to sorts of mini-sized and special motors, such as spindle motor (HDD, CD-ROM and DVD), stepping motor, synchronous motor, DC motor and brushless motor, etc.
Scope of the Report:
In application, Rare-earth Bonded Magnet downstream is wide and recently Rare-earth Bonded Magnet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of High Efficiency Motors, Hybrid/Electric Vehicles and Hard Disk Drives and others. Globally, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hard Disk Drives which accounts for nearly 33% of total downstream consumption of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet.
The worldwide market for Rare-earth Bonded Magnet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Galaxy Magnetic
Shanghai San Huan Magnetics
Daido Electronics
Innuovo Magnetics
Yunsheng Company
AT&M
Magsuper
Earth- Panda
Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
NdFeB Magnet
SmCo Magnet
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
High Efficiency Motors
Hybrid/Electric Vehicles
Hard Disk Drives
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Rare-earth Bonded Magnet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rare-earth Bonded Magnet in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Rare-earth Bonded Magnet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 NdFeB Magnet
1.2.2 SmCo Magnet
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 High Efficiency Motors
1.3.2 Hybrid/Electric Vehicles
1.3.3 Hard Disk Drives
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Galaxy Magnetic
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Galaxy Magnetic Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Shanghai San Huan Magnetics
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Shanghai San Huan Magnetics Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Daido Electronics
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Daido Electronics Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Innuovo Magnetics
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Innuovo Magnetics Rare-earth Bonded Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
