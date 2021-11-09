U.S. Cheese Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2025

The U.S. cheese market was valued at $32,291 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,467 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Cheese is a fermented dairy product extracted from various milk sources such as cow, sheep, goat, and buffalo. Cheese is produced by curdling of milk by adding enzyme rennet, which leads to coagulation. The extract is filtered and the solids are separated and pressed into final form. Preparation of cheese involves standardization, pasteurization, addition of desired starter cultures, and other processes leading to the formation of its different varieties. In addition, advancement in cheese processing, such as the use of nanoliposomes in micro-encapsulation, results in increased content of vitamins and minerals.

Cheese is a highly nutritious and palatable milk-derived food product found in wide range of textures, tastes, and aromas globally with around 2000 varieties at present. The distinction between texture and taste is determined by raw material used during preparation of cheese, such as type & breed of milk producing animal, grazing & climatic factors, and others. Cheese consumes about one-tenth volume of the milk, making it portable with longer shelf life compared to milk.

The surge in the consumption of cheese is attributed to its high nutritious value, which includes vital vitamins, proteins, and other nutrients. Cheese is a rich source of calcium, which helps maintain strong teeth and improves bone strength. Moreover, cheese contains linoleic acid and sphingolipids, which supports in the prevention of fatal disease such as cancer. In addition, cheese with low sodium content aids in stabilizing blood pressure, due to the presence of vitamin B present in cheese.

Change in life style and high consumption rate of fast food items, such as pasta, pizza, and burger, in different quick service restaurants (QSRs) drive the U.S. cheese market. Moreover, longer shelf life of cheese products, rise in disposable income of people, and growth in demand for food products rich in protein content boost the market growth. However, growth in obesity rates & rise in health consciousness among adults, unhealthy additives & ingredients in processed cheese, and perishable nature of cheese products are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, development of low fat cheese by manipulation of its rheological & chemical properties is anticipated to foster the growth of the market.

The U.S. cheese market is segmented based on source, type, product, distribution channel, and label type. Based on the source, the market is divided into cheese obtained from cow milk (whole milk and skimmed milk), sheep milk, goat milk, and buffalo milk. The type segment is bifurcated into natural cheese (hard cheese and soft cheese) and processed cheese (spreadable cheese, block cheese and others). By product, the market is classified into mozzarella, cheddar, feta, parmesan, Roquefort, and others. Based on the distribution channel, it is categorized into B2C (hypermarkets, supermarkets, food specialty stores, convenience stores, and others) and B2B (full-service restaurants, fast food outlets, caterers and others). By label type, the market is classified into private and non-private.

The major players analyzed in this report are Arla Foods, Bel Group, Fonterra Food, Kraft Heinz, Lactalis Group, Savencia SA, Almarai, Associated Milk Producers, Saputo and Cady Cheese Factory.

Other key players in operating in the U.S. cheese market include Leprino, Glanbia Foods Inc., Hilmar Cheese, Pacific Cheese, Great Lakes, Masters Gallery Foods, Lactalis Retail Dairy, and Darigold.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source

Cow Milk

Whole Milk

Skimmed Milk

Sheep Milk

Goat Milk

Buffalo Milk

By Type

Natural Cheese

Hard Cheese

Soft Cheese

Processed Cheese

Spreadable Cheese

Block Cheese

Others

By Product

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort

Others

By Distribution Channel

B2C

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Food Specialty Retailer

Convenience Store

Others

B2B

Full-Service Restaurant

Fast Food Outlet

Caterer

Others

By Label Type

Private

Non-Private

