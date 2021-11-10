(2019 – 2024) Safety Motion Control Market is expected to grow and will hit a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period | 360 Market Updates

Safety Motion Control Market Report Title: “Safety Motion Control Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Safety Motion Control Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Safety Motion Control market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Safety Motion Control Market Overview:

The safety motion control market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.65 % over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Motion control system performs a wide variety of functions ranging from a simple unit assigned to move an object to a machine tool application, which works with perfect coordination to execute multiple simultaneous movements. Moreover, due to growing industrialization and high adoption of automation in the industrial process, the motion control market is growing to a large extent.

– An integrated motion control system contains several components such as motors, encoders, controllers, user interfaces and associated software. Safety motion control systems are an emerging class with improved safety and security mechanisms. Over the last few years, a significant rise in the adoption of safety tools across the industry was registered.

– The drivers for growth in the market are increased demand for safety equipment across all major industry verticals, flexible automation functions, easy set-up and maintenance and more importantly, industry safety standards mandating the use of safety systems in Europe, North America and parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

– High capital requirements, high deployment cost and lack of availability of professionals are a major impediment to growth in this market.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

ABB Ltd

General Electric Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

SICK Group

Siemens AG