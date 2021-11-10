(2019 – 2024) Smoothies Market is projected to Reach US$ 6.98% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Smoothies Market Report Title: “Smoothies Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)”

Smoothies Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Smoothies market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Smoothies Market Overview:

Global Smoothies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.98% by 2024, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– Smoothies are basically thick shake beverage prepared with, fresh fruit, as well as, other ingredients like yogurt, milk, almond milk, coconut milk, sherbet, etc. The smoothie market segment is flourishing in the developed, as well as, emerging markets.

– Smoothies consist of high dietary fiber content making them healthier than fruit juice. The increasing health consciousness and growing demand for convenience and value are factors that are encouraging consumers to opt for smoothies and smoothie bowls.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Bolthouse Farms

Jamba Juice Company

MTY Food Group

Smoothie King

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ella’s Kitchen Ltd

Barfresh Food Group