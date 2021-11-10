2019 North America Oral Care Market Will Grow and Hit 3.03% CAGR By 2024 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates
North America Oral Care Market Report Title: “North America Oral Care Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2024)”
North America Oral Care Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of North America Oral Care market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
North America Oral Care Market Overview:
North America oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
–
Increased oral routine to maintain oral hygiene and growing internet retailing are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, e-commerce is increasingly enjoying the elevated sales of oral care products through online channels. Amazon is the top online retail channel in North America markets for oral care. In 2016, Amazon observed an impressive growth in oral care sale in the US.
– The United States contributes the maximum share in the oral care market in the region and is estimated to grow further in the forecast period.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the North America Oral Care Market Report:
North America oral care market offers a range of products including breath fresheners, dental floss, denture care, mouthwashes and rinses, toothbrushes and replacements, toothpaste through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and drug stores, online retail stores, other distribution channels. The study also covers the regional level analysis of the major countries the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Key Trends Of North America Oral Care Market:
The United States Dominate the Regional Oral Care Market
According to the US Centers for Disease Control, every fourth American is unconsciously living with untreated tooth decay, which is likely to grow as a silent epidemic in the country. Thus, the rising cases of oral problems are a growing concern in the country, which is estimated to augment the US oral care market. A report published by the American Dental Association, dry mouth, sensitivity, and tooth pain was found to be the most frequent oral problems among the Americans, which majorly boosts the market for mouthwashes, rinses, and toothpaste in the country.
Increased Demand for Sensitivity or Pain Relief Toothpaste
Sensitivity or pain-relieving toothpaste are meant to relieve the pain and discomfort while brushing. Changing eating habits, coupled with increasing demand for oral hygiene products, with functional benefits rather than cleaning or brightening, are expected to fuel the market for Sensitivity or Pain Relief Toothpaste and mouthwash. The North American market is competitive, with a large number of multinational players competing for market share. New product innovation focuses on active ingredients and technology is the main strategy adopted by players.
