Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market 2017 Strong Development Rising Comprehensive Industry Outlook Offers Future Business Growth 2024

Aircraft Cleaning Chemicals Market Overview

Aircraft cleaning chemicals refers to the various chemicals used for cleaning and maintaining aircraft environment. These cleaning chemicals include specialty solvents, degreasers, paint strippers, aircraft wash, polish and other such products. Apart from cleaning the aircraft cleaner and safer, these activities also positively promote the aircraft companies.

Market Size and Forecast

Global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2017-2024. Further, the market of aircraft cleaning chemicals is anticipated to grow on the account of the growth of the aviation industry across the globe. Similarly, growing global air traffic flow and surging new deliveries of aircraft is opening the opportunities for the growth of the aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

Major Key Players of Global Market

Frasers Aerospace, Callington Haven Pty Ltd., Velocity Chemicals Ltd., Spirit Group International, ALMADION International, Jaco Aerospace, Crest Chemicals, Z.I. Chemicals, LLC, Pexa Ltd., Aero-Sense NV/SA, Scope and Context

Geographically, North America dominated the overall aircraft cleaning chemicals market in 2016. Besides, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high spiraling passenger air traffic in the region. Moreover, healthy outlook of the commercial aviation industry in the region is expected to turbocharge the growth of the aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period. In 2016, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 50% of overall new airport investments globally. This factor is envisioned to strengthen the growth of aviation market which further, is anticipated to supplement the growth of aircraft cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period. Further, rise in number of upper middle class composition in the aircraft travelling is likely to strengthen the growth of the aviation industry in the developing countries such as China, India, Thailand and others. Furthermore, expansion of low cost aviation is anticipated to supplement the growth of aircraft industry which in turn will drive the growth of the aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

Europe aircraft cleaning chemicals market is the projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Development of advanced cleaning chemicals is anticipated to impetus Europe aircraft cleaning chemicals market. Additionally, Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the aircraft cleaning chemicals market. The market of the aircraft cleaning chemicals is mainly expanding on the back of the growth and expansion of major airlines such as Qatar airways, Etihad and Emirates. Latin America is anticipated to showcase decent growth during the forecast period owing to the consistent growth in the air travel.

Based on cleaning type, global aircraft cleaning chemicals market is segmented into interior cleaning and exterior cleaning, out of which, interior cleaning dominated the overall aircraft cleaning chemicals market in 2016.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Rise in number of air travels all across the globe is one of the major factors driving the market of global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. Further, rising disposable income of the middle class population is boosting the demand for the tourism. These factors are expected to substantially raise the demand for the aircraft which in turn paves the way for the growth of aircraft cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period. Moreover, 38,050 aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2015 and 2034 which further, is likely to positively impact the growth of the aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

Stringent regulation by the aviation agencies regarding the safety and cleaning of aircraft is likely to spur the demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals in the upcoming years. Further, presence of standard regulations signals promising growth of global aircraft cleaning chemicals market. Apart from this, the market is witnessing the launch of improved and innovative cleaning chemicals. This factor is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

In contrast, decline in the defense budget spending in some nations is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the global aircraft cleaning chemicals market.

