Aircraft Modernization, Upgrade, and Retrofit Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021
Airlines across the world are seeking to retrofit their aircraft with the latest upgrades to improve the operational efficiency, increase the life span of an aircraft, and to be cost effective. Depending on the types of aircraft, retrofits, upgradation, and modernization are performed on avionics, including seats, galley, food storage equipment, windows, windshields and lavatory, and aerodynamic retrofit.
The analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft modernisation and upgrade and retrofit market to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft modernisation and upgrade and retrofit market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into three divisions, namely, narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional jets.
The report, Global Commercial Aircraft Modernisation and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• AAR
• Ameco Beijing
• Aviation Partners Boeing
• L-3 Communications
• ST Aerospace
Other prominent vendors
• Global AirWorks
• HAECO
• Honeywell
• Rockwell Collins
• Zodiac Aerospace
Market driver
• Implementation of light-weight seats
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Issues with aircraft LED light fixtures
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Modernization in aircraft windows
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by aircraft type
Global commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market by aircraft type
Global commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market for narrow-body
Global commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market for wide-body
Global commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market for regional jets
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Geographical segmentation of global commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market 2014-2019
Commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market in Americas
Commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market in EMEA
Commercial aircraft modernization and upgrade and retrofit market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
AAR
L-3 Communications Aviation Recorders
ST Aerospace
Ameco
Aviation Partners Boeing
..…..Continued
