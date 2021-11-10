Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, Oracle, Google, Amazon Web Services, EMC
Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies. These types of solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.
Among analytic types, descriptive analytics have shown highest market share as it allows the organizations to learn from past behaviours and understand how they might influence future outcomes. Moreover, BFSI industry have shown highest market share in vertical segment as the industry is harnessing the power of analytics-as-a-service to better understand their customer and accordingly update their services.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
IBM
Oracle
Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)
SAS Institute
Google
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
EMC
Gooddata
Microsoft
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3233307-global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive
Prescriptive
Diagnostic
Descriptive
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail and wholesale
Government
Healthcare and life sciences
Manufacturing
Telecommunication and IT
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3233307-global-analytics-as-a-service-aaas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Analytics as a Service (AaaS)
1.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by Type
1.3.1 Predictive
1.3.2 Prescriptive
1.3.3 Diagnostic
1.3.4 Descriptive
1.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Retail and wholesale
1.4.3 Government
1.4.4 Healthcare and life sciences
1.4.5 Manufacturing
1.4.6 Telecommunication and IT
1.4.7 Others
2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Oracle
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Computer Science Corporation (CSC)
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 SAS Institute
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Google
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 EMC
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Gooddata
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Microsoft
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Analytics as a Service (AaaS)
5 United States Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook
7 China Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook
10 India Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Dynamics
12.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Opportunities
12.2 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com