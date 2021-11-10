Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Share 2019: Study by Type, Applications and Regions from 2019 to 2023

Global Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Outlook

The Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Key vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%):

3M, AIRSEP CORP, ALUNG TECHNOLOGIES INC., ASTRAZENECA, BOMIMED INC., CAREFUSION INC., COVIDIEN PLC, DRAGERWERK AG, FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED, GE HEALTHCARE, amongst others.

As of 2017, the market for anesthetic & respiratory devices reached a value of USD 20.5 billion. This market is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of about 10.29% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Know About Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Anesthesia & Respiratory Devices Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry Within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia

6.1.2 Technological Advancements

6.1.3 Increasing Patient Population

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Expensive Devices

6.2.2 Decrease in the Reimbursements Provided by Government

6.2.3 Increased Sophistication and Technologies of the Machines

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Anesthesia Devices

7.1.1 Anesthesia Machines

7.1.2 Anesthetic Monitors

7.1.3 Anesthetic Vaporizers

7.1.4 Analgesic Machines

7.1.5 Anesthetic Masks

7.1.6 Anesthetic Accessories

7.2 By Respiratory Devices

7.2.1 Humidifiers

7.2.2 Resuscitators

7.2.3 Breathing Circuits

7.2.4 Chambers

7.2.5 CPAP Devices

7.2.6 Masks

7.2.7 Oxygen Concentrators

7.2.8 Nebulizers

7.2.9 Ventilators

7.2.10 Inhalers

7.2.11 Tracheostomy Tubes

7.2.12 Oxygen Cannulas

7.2.13 Capnographs

7.2.14 Spirometers

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1US

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 France

7.3.2.2 Germany

7.3.2.3 UK

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 China

7.3.3.2 Japan

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 Australia

7.3.3.5 South Korea

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Middle East and Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.3.4.4 South America

7.3.4.5 Brazil

7.3.4.6 Argentina

7.3.4.7 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers and Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 3M

9.2 Airsep Corp

9.3 Alung Technologies Inc.

9.4 Astrazeneca

9.5 Bomimed Inc.

9.6 Carefusion Inc.

9.7 Covidien Plc

9.8 Dragerwerk Ag

9.9 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

9.10 GE Healthcare

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

