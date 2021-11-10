Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Technology Progress in Healthcare Industry 2019-2025
Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research report forecast from 2019-2025 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.
Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Manufactures:
3M,Aesica,Alien Technology,AlpVision,Authentix,Avery Dennison,CFC International,Digimarc,Impinj,SICPA
Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Types
RFID
Security Inks & Coatings
Security Printing & Graphics
Hologram
Mass Encoding
Others
Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Applications
Covert Features
Overt Features
Forensic Markers
Tamper Evidence
Track & Trace Technologies
Scope of Report:
Packaging can be engineered to help reduce the risks of package pilferage or the theft and resale of products: Some package constructions are more resistant to pilferage and some have pilfer indicating seals. Counterfeit consumer goods, unauthorized sales (diversion), material substitution and tampering can all be reduced with these anti-counterfeiting technologies. On the basis of technology, the global anti-conterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market can be divided into RFID, security printing and graphics, hologram, mass encoding and security inks and others. The RFID sector of the market was estimated to worth over US$ 300 Mn in 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.53% over the forecast period.
The objectives of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market included in report are:
- Industry Overview of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Overall Market Overview
- Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Regional Market Analysis
- Global 2013-2019 Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
- Global 2013-2019 Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
- Major Manufacturers Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Development Trend of Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
- Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Marketing Type Analysis
No.of Pages: 118
