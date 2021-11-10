Application Delivery Network Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Citrix Systems, F5 Networks, Radware, Fortinet
An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway. An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Citrix Systems
F5 Networks
Radware
A10 Networks
Akamai Technologies
Barracuda Networks
Brocade Communications systems
Fortinet
HPE
Juniper Networks
Riverbed Technology
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Application delivery controllers (ADC)
WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)
Application Security Equipments
Application Gateways
Market segment by Application, split into
High-Tech
Education
Media And Entertaintment
BFSI
Government
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Application Delivery Network (ADN)
1.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Overview
1.1.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by Type
1.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Citrix Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 F5 Networks
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Radware
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 A10 Networks
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Akamai Technologies
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Barracuda Networks
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Brocade Communications systems
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Fortinet
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 HPE
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Juniper Networks
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Riverbed Technology
4 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Application Delivery Network (ADN) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Application Delivery Network (ADN)
5 United States Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook
7 China Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook
10 India Application Delivery Network (ADN) Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Dynamics
12.1 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Opportunities
12.2 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
