Auto Dimming Mirror Market Scrutinized in New Research by Ficosa Internacional, Gentex Corp., Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ichikoh Industries, Magna International, Murakami Corp., Samvardhana Motherson Group, SL Corporation

The auto dimming mirrors are also known as electrochromic or electronic chromic mirrors. These mirrors are designed to improve the night vision for the safety of the driver. Auto-dimming mirrors sense the light of the front or rear of a vehicle in dim lights and reduce the reflexibility of the mirror, ultimately reducing the glaze. Also, upon exposure of the mirror’s surface to sunlight or headlight, these mirrors lessen the discomfort and glare by automatically dimming in proportion to the intensity of light much like our eyeglass lenses.

The auto dimming mirror market is anticipated to witness symbolic growth in the forecast period owing to several driving factors such as growing incidences of night accidents due to blind spots and rising focus of the consumers towards safety and convenient features. Moreover, many OEMs are using this technology as differentiating products, which in turn is further expected to fuel the auto dimming mirror market. However, the use of cameras and other display-based technology is likely to affect the growth of the auto dimming mirror market. On the other hand, integration of advanced features such as navigation, infotainment offers lucrative opportunities for the players involved in the auto dimming mirror market during the forecast period.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015357



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Ficosa Internacional SA

Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

Gentex Corporation

Honda Lock Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Ichikoh Industries, Ltd.

Konview Electronics Corporation Limited

Magna International Inc.

Murakami Corporation

Samvardhana Motherson Group

SL Corporation

The “Global Auto Dimming Mirror Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of auto dimming mirror market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, fuel type, vehicle type and geography. The global auto dimming mirror market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading auto dimming mirror market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global auto dimming mirror market is segmented on the basis of type, function, fuel type and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as connected and non-connected. By function, the market is segmented into outer rear view and inside rear view. On the basis of the fuel type, the market is segmented as internal combustion engine, electric vehicle and others. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as light commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global auto dimming mirror market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The auto dimming mirror market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting auto dimming mirror market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the auto dimming mirror market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the auto dimming mirror market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from auto dimming mirror market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for auto dimming mirror in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the auto dimming mirror market.

The report also includes the profiles of key auto dimming mirror companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015357



Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Auto Dimming Mirror Market – By Type

1.3.2 Auto Dimming Mirror Market – By Function

1.3.3 Auto Dimming Mirror Market – By Fuel Type

1.3.4 Auto Dimming Mirror Market – By Vehicle Type

1.3.5 Auto Dimming Mirror Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUTO DIMMING MIRROR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876