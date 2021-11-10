Automotive Alternators Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

The automotive alternators are used in modern automobiles for the purpose of charging the battery and powering the electrical system while its engine is running. Alternator constitutes one of the three major components of an automotive charging system, the other two being battery and voltage regulator. It is used to power up electrical components of the vehicle such as instrument panel, interior and exterior lights. Besides, it is very useful in emergency vehicles, such as police van and ambulances, which require high power.

The automotive alternators market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the developing regions coupled with the rising per capita income. Moreover, the growing adoption of electric vehicles to reduce carbon footprint is further expected to drive the growth of the automotive alternators market. Nonetheless, growing demands for luxury cars and hybrid vehicles offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the automotive alternators market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Lucas Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPA)

Prestolite Electric Inc.

Remy International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

The “Global Automotive Alternators Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive alternators market with detailed market segmentation by alternator type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive alternators market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive alternators market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive alternators market is segmented on the basis of alternator type and vehicle type. Based on alternator type, the market is segmented as salient pole and cylindrical rotor. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and medium & heavy commercial vehicles.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive alternators market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive alternators market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive alternators market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive alternators market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the automotive alternators market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive alternators market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive alternators in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive alternators market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive alternators companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Automotive Alternators Market – By Alternator Type

1.3.2 Automotive Alternators Market – By Vehicle Type

1.3.3 Automotive Alternators Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE ALTERNATORS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUTOMOTIVE ALTERNATORS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

