Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is Likely to Witness Substantial Growth Owing to Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles in Automotive Sector | Global Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Due to strict emissions regulations from government bodies and increase in awareness about electric vehicles, the demand for hybrid and fully electric vehicles is rising. The automotive OEMs are concentrating towards the usage of regenerative braking systems in electric vehicles to increase their range. The automotive regenerative braking system is a type of component, which is installed in vehicles to save energy and emissions whenever brakes are applied. Regenerative braking systems support for lowering consumption in hybrid vehicles and reducing their carbon footprint. These braking systems can also increase the range of electric vehicles.

Some of the major factors that are propelling the growth of automotive regenerative braking system market include, rising concern about pollution made by vehicles, demand of fuel-efficient vehicles and increase in adoption of electric cars. Moreover, the adoption of RBS in electric buses and coaches is expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive regenerative braking system market in the coming years.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Autoliv Inc.

2. Continental AG

3. Denso Corporation

4. Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

5. HYUNDAI MOBIS

6. Mazda Motor Corporation

7. Robert Bosch GMBH

8. Skeleton Technologies

9. Tesla, Inc.

10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The “Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive regenerative braking system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Automotive regenerative braking system market with detailed market segmentation by system type, electric vehicle type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive regenerative braking system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive regenerative braking system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented on the basis of system type, electric vehicle type and vehicle type. Based on system type, the market is segmented as flywheel, battery, ultra capacitors, hydraulics and elastomeric. Further, based on electric vehicle type, the market is divided into hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles and battery vehicle. Furthermore, based on vehicle type, the automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented as passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and two wheelers.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive regenerative braking system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive regenerative braking system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive regenerative braking system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for Automotive regenerative braking system market for each region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the automotive regenerative braking system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive regenerative braking system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive regenerative braking system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive regenerative braking system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive regenerative braking system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market – By System Type

1.3.2 Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market – By Electric Vehicle Type

1.3.3 Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market – By Vehicle Type

1.3.4 Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AUTOMOTIVE REGENERATIVE BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. AUTOMOTIVE REGENERATIVE BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

