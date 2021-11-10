Aviation Cyber Security Market Growth Factors 2027 – Top Leading Players Airbus, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Computer Sciences, Harris, Honeywell International and Northrop Grumman

The demand for airline services are increasing gradually, which is enabling the commercial airlines to focus more on implementation of advanced information technology in their system. The aviation industry is one of the largest industries which is exposed to cyber-attacks. Thus, to control such attacks, the industry is concentrating more on cyber security solutions. The cyber security solutions helps in securing high-level storage and safety of confidential data of the airline companies as well as airports and air traffic management.

The key influencing factor of the aviation cyber security market are the growing awareness towards cyber-threats among governments, commercial aviation companies and military forces. Another factor catalyzing the aviation cyber security market is introduction of new aircrafts. The rising demand for integrated security solutions on aircrafts as well as on ground equipment and the development of next-generation cyber security solutions globally are creating opportunities for the aviation cyber security market in the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1.Airbus

2.BAE Systems PLC

3.Cisco Systems, Inc.

4.Computer Sciences Corporation

5.Harris Corporation

6.Honeywell International, Inc.

7.Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

9.Thales Group

10.The Raytheon Company

The global aviation cyber security market is segmented on the solution, service type and deployment type. Based on solutions, the market is segmented as antivirus, data encryption, data loss prevention and others. On the basis of service type the market is sub-segmented into network security, endpoint security, application security, content security, wireless security, cloud security and others. Based on deployment type segment if fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into commercial and military.

The Aviation Cyber Security Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

