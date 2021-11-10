Baby warming devices are used for the protection of babies in open or closed environment by providing facilities ranging from basic to critical care while keeping them warm. These are mostly used for special care of premature babies, as their organs are not completely developed and are prone to complications.

Baby Warming Devices Market by Product (Phototherapy Units, Radiant Warmers, and Incubators) and End User (Hospitals, Pediatric Centers, and Labor & Delivery Centers) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The global baby warming devices market is driven by increase in the rate of preterm births, complications related to pregnancy leading to increase in fetal & neonatal mortality rates, and high efficiency of these devices. However, high cost of these devices and lack of awareness about the pregnancy-related complications impede the market growth. In addition, growth in demand for the development of portable baby warming devices and proactive initiatives taken by government to improve maternal & child health in the developing economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region. Based on product, it is divided into phototherapy units, radiant warmers, and incubators. Based on the end user, it is classified into hospitals, pediatric centers, and labor & delivery centers. It is analyzed into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in this market include Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., General Electric Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited., Alfamedic S.R.O., Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt Ltd., AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd., and Ardo.

