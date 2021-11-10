Beacon Market 2024 growth opportunities, top key players, industry outlook and forecasts
Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others via the app.
Increase in investment in proximity marketing, enhanced features of beacon solution such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others drive the growth of the beacon market. However, rise in data security and privacy concern is expected to limit the market growth.
The report segments the beacon market based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH is provided in the report.
KEY BENEFITS
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global beacon market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.
This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
iBeacon
Eddystone
AltBeacon
Others
By Technology
BLE
Wi-Fi
Ultrasound
Combined Technology
By Application
Retail
Travel, tourism & hospitality
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED
Advanced system, SLU
Apple Inc.
BlueCats
Blue Sense Networks
Estimote, Inc.,
Gelo
Glimworm Beacons,
Gimbal
Kontakt.io
Beaconinside GmbH
