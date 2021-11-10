Berries Market Top Key Players are- Uren Food Group Limited, Dabur India Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberry Inc

Global Berries Market: Snapshot

Berry is a fruit liked by a majority of people worldwide. There are a variety of berries available to people in the global market such as gooseberries, cranberries, strawberries, and blueberries. A new research report by Persistence Market Research indicates that the global berries market is witnessing a robust growth in demand currently. This comprehensive research report is titled ‘Berries Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027’. It depicts an overview of the global berries market scenario along with the factors that are affecting its growth. Information like the leading berry type, nature of berry and the regions that are witnessing highest demand for berries, serves as a vital piece of information for the key players looking for opportunities to grow in the business and flourish.

A team of expert analysts have observed many new trends that are fueling the growth of the market. According to the insights, people’s fondness for the use of natural products or fruits is spurring the demand for organic berries. There is also an increase in the scope of berry application. Berries are being used in pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care, dietary supplements, and food and beverages. Particularly in the cosmetics industry, manufacturers are introducing new product lines like anti-aging products that contains berry extracts. The global berries market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 10 years.

Global Berries Market to Witness Growth in Consumption of Organic Berries During the Forecast Period

With the growing preference of people towards organic products, a rise in demand for organic berries can be anticipated in the coming years. According to the forecast however, the market size of organic berries is expected to stay less than contemporary berries, which is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 81,000 Mn by the end of 2027. Organic berries will lead in terms of growth rate, expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of study. Berries are also categorized on the basis of processing type. This includes fresh and processed berries, among which processed berries leads the market with a high margin. The type of processed berries also includes liquid form as a dominating segment that holds a market size of over US$ 45,000 Mn by the end of 2027.

APEJ Turns Out to be a Clear Winner Among All the Key Regions in the Global Berries Market

Among the different regional markets, APEJ holds the highest market size and is also expected to witness the highest growth rate. The APEJ berries market is expected to reach a market size of over US$ 34,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. However Japan is also in tough competition with APEJ and holds a comparatively high growth rate. The region is expected to witness a high demand for berries in the coming years and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Global Berries Market: Competitive Landscape

The report consists of a brief profile of all the major players in the global berries market and presents an overview of the competitive scenario of the global market. Some of the key players mentioned in the report are Uren Food Group Limited, Dabur India Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberry Inc., Del Monte Pacific Limited, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Kerry Group plc, Symrise AG etc.

