Bioinformatics Market Share 2019: Study by Type, Applications and Regions from 2019 to 2023

Global Bioinformatics Market Outlook

Bioinformatics Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Bioinformatics market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Bioinformatics to analyse the Bioinformatics market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, AFFYMETRIX, ILLUMINA, QIAGEN, PERKINELMER, ACCELRYS INC., GENEVA BIOINFORMATICS SA, amongst others.

Bioinformatics is the application of computational technology to gather, store, analyze, and integrate biological data. This data is used to procure information that can be applied to gene-based drug discovery and development, protein structure studies, and in order to determine the therapeutic efficacy of drugs. The global bioinformatics market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.8% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Degree of Competition

5.3.4 Threat of Substitution

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Government Spending

6.1.2 Increased R&D initiatives

6.1.3 Increase in Growth of Proteomics and Genomics

6.1.4 Increasing Research for Molecular Biology and Drug Discovery

6.1.5 Surge in the Biotechnology Industry in Emerging Countries

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Lack of Skilled Labor

6.2.2 Lack of Proper Formats

6.2.3 Data Complexity Concerns

6.2.4 Saturation of Pharmaceutical Sector

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Technology

7.1.1 By Platforms

7.1.1.1 Sequence Analysis Platforms

7.1.1.2 Sequence Alignment Platforms

7.1.1.3 Sequence Manipulation Platforms

7.1.1.4 Structural Analysis Platforms

7.1.1.5 Others

7.1.2 By Tool

7.1.2.1 Bioinformatics Content Management Tools

7.1.2.2 Bioinformatics Work-Flow Management Systems

7.1.2.3 Software

7.1.2.4 Web Services

7.1.2.5 Others

7.1.3 By Service

7.1.3.1 Database Management

7.1.3.2 Data Analysis

7.1.3.3 Sequence Services

7.1.3.4 Others

7.2 By Application

7.2.1 Microbial Genome

7.2.2 Gene Engineering

7.2.3 Drug Development

7.2.4 Personalized Medicine

7.2.5 Omics

7.2.6 Others

7.3 By End-Users

7.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.2 Animal Studies

7.3.3 Agriculture

7.3.4 forensic Science

7.3.5 Academics

7.3.6 Others

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 US

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 Germany

7.4.2.2 UK

7.4.2.3 France

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.4.3 Asia Pacific

7.4.3.1 Japan

7.4.3.2 China

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 South Korea

7.4.3.5 Australia

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4.4 The Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC Countries

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Product Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Agilent Technologies

9.2 Affymetrix

9.3 Illumina

9.4 Qiagen

9.5 Perkinelmer

9.6 Accelrys, Inc.

9.7 Geneva Bioinformatics SA

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

