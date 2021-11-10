Brand Drugs Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Brand Drugs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

A medication (also referred to as medicine, pharmaceutical drug, or simply drug) is a drug used to diagnose, cure, treat, or prevent disease. Drug therapy (pharmacotherapy) is an important part of the medical field and relies on the science of pharmacology for continual advancement and on pharmacy for appropriate management.

The global Brand Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Brand Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Brand Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. (MSD)

Novartis

AbbVie

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly

Teva

Bayer

Novo Nordisk

Allergan

Shire

Boehringer Ingelheim

Takeda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biopharmaceutical

Chemistry Medicine

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Brand Drugs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Brand Drugs

1.2 Brand Drugs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Brand Drugs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Biopharmaceutical

1.2.3 Chemistry Medicine

1.3 Brand Drugs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Brand Drugs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Brand Drugs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Brand Drugs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Brand Drugs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Brand Drugs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Brand Drugs Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Brand Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Brand Drugs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Brand Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Brand Drugs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Brand Drugs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Brand Drugs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Brand Drugs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Brand Drugs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Brand Drugs Business

7.1 Pfizer

7.1.1 Pfizer Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pfizer Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Roche

7.2.1 Roche Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Roche Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sanofi

7.3.1 Sanofi Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sanofi Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Johnson & Johnson

7.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Merck & Co. (MSD)

7.5.1 Merck & Co. (MSD) Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Merck & Co. (MSD) Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Novartis

7.6.1 Novartis Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Novartis Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AbbVie

7.7.1 AbbVie Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AbbVie Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gilead Sciences

7.8.1 Gilead Sciences Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gilead Sciences Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

7.9.1 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Amgen

7.10.1 Amgen Brand Drugs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Brand Drugs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Amgen Brand Drugs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 AstraZeneca

7.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb

7.13 Eli Lilly

7.14 Teva

7.15 Bayer

7.16 Novo Nordisk

7.17 Allergan

7.18 Shire

7.19 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.20 Takeda

Continued….

