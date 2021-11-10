Canned Tuna Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Canned Tuna Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Canned Tuna Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Canned Tuna Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Canned tuna is inexpensive and packed with protein. The fish is mild in flavor and versatile enough to include in a variety of nutritious recipes.
Based on product type, the canned tuna market is segmented into Canned White Tuna and Canned Light Tuna. The canned tuna industry is majorly supplied by wild fishing (open sea/ocean fishing) and the market is driven by culinary products like sashimi and sushi. The canned albacore/white tuna segment will account for the major shares of the canned tuna market throughout the forecast period. Canned Albacore tuna is the most preferred tuna by the consumers due to its convenience of consumption, nutritional benefits, and its abundant availability.
Canned tuna products are sold mainly across three channels: branded retail; private label/original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and food services. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers and etc. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 80% of canned tuna are sold through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets in 2017.
Each of the Canned Tuna manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Canned Tuna manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Canned Tuna sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Canned Tuna manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.
The global Canned Tuna market is valued at 4061.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4781.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Canned Tuna market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Canned Tuna in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Canned Tuna in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Canned Tuna market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Canned Tuna market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Dongwon
Bumble Bee Foods
Thai Union Group (TUF)
Crown Prince, Inc.
Natural Sea
Wild Planet
American Tuna
Century Pacific Food
Frinsa del Noroeste
Hagoromo
Canned Tuna market size by Type
Canned White Tuna
Canned Light Tuna
Canned Tuna market size by Applications
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Canned Tuna market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Canned Tuna market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Canned Tuna companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Canned Tuna submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Canned Tuna Manufacturers
Canned Tuna Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Canned Tuna Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Canned Tuna Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Canned White Tuna
1.4.3 Canned Light Tuna
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Canned Tuna Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Convenience Stores
1.5.4 Online Retailers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Canned Tuna Market Size
2.1.1 Global Canned Tuna Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Canned Tuna Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Canned Tuna Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Canned Tuna Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Canned Tuna Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Dongwon
11.1.1 Dongwon Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Dongwon Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Dongwon Canned Tuna Products Offered
11.1.5 Dongwon Recent Development
11.2 Bumble Bee Foods
11.2.1 Bumble Bee Foods Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bumble Bee Foods Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bumble Bee Foods Canned Tuna Products Offered
11.2.5 Bumble Bee Foods Recent Development
11.3 Thai Union Group (TUF)
11.3.1 Thai Union Group (TUF) Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Thai Union Group (TUF) Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Thai Union Group (TUF) Canned Tuna Products Offered
11.3.5 Thai Union Group (TUF) Recent Development
11.4 Crown Prince, Inc.
11.4.1 Crown Prince, Inc. Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Crown Prince, Inc. Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Crown Prince, Inc. Canned Tuna Products Offered
11.4.5 Crown Prince, Inc. Recent Development
11.5 Natural Sea
11.5.1 Natural Sea Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Natural Sea Canned Tuna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Natural Sea Canned Tuna Products Offered
11.5.5 Natural Sea Recent Development
Continued….
