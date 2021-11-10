Chatbot Market is projected to reach at $2,186 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2018 to 2024

The global chatbot market in BFSI was valued at $ 357 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $2,186 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2018 to 2024.

Growth in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM) in BFSI sector, increase in awareness about the advantages offered by chatbots over other customer support option, and rise in integration of chatbots with social media and others drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of technically skilled resources and lack of product differentiation hamper the growth of the chatbot market in BFSI to a certain extent.

chatbot Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the chatbot Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner chatbot Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The global chatbot market in BFSI is dominated by key players such as Artificial Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc., eGain Corporation, Creative Virtual Ltd., Next IT Corp., 24/7 Customer Inc., Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc., Anboto, Inbenta Technologies Inc., and Aivo.

The global chatbot market in BFSI is segmented based on type, platform, and end user. Based on type, the market is divided into software and service. Based on platform, it is bifurcated into web-based and mobile-based. The end user segment covered in this study includes bank, financial service, and insurance company. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the software segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to enhanced technological features in chatbots software such as natural language processor (NLP), cloud-based deployment, multilingual, interference engine, and others. Furthermore, the service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of software-as-a-service trend.

The global chatbot market in BFSI was led by the banks segment in 2017, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the insurance companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of artificial intelligence based chatbots to sell policies and assist customers with insurance advice.

Key Findings Of The Chatbot Market:

By platform, the mobile-based segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global chatbot market in BFSI during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

Based on type, the software segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

By end user, insurance companies are anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Chatbot Market by Type

Chapter 5: Chatbot Market By Platform

Chapter 6: Chatbot Market, By End User

Chapter 8: Chatbot Market, By Geography

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

