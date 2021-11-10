Cloud Professional Services Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Professional Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Professional Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the cloud professional services market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013–2018 and forecast data 2019–2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks analysis.

The global cloud professional services market is valued at 3,743.7 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to reach 13,227.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.76% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Players Covered in This report:

1. Deloitte

2. Wipro Limited

3. Tech Mahindra Limited

4. Accenture plc

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. Dell Inc. (EMC)

7. KPMG International

8. Capgemini S.A.

9. HCL

10. IBM

11. Tata Group

12. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

13. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

15. Microsoft Corporation

16. CGI Group Inc.

Market Breakdown by Product:

1. Public Cloud

2. Private Cloud

Market Breakdown by Segment:

1. Cloud Consulting

2. Cloud Systems Integration

3. Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

4. Cloud Managed Services

Market Breakdown by Application:

1. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

2. IT and Telecommunications

3. Healthcare

4. Media and Entertainment

5. Government

6. Education

Market Segment by Regions:

1. North America

2. South America

3. Europe

4. Asia Pacific

5. Middle East and Africa

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Professional Services Manufacturers

Cloud Professional Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Professional Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Cloud Professional Services Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Cloud Professional Services Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013–2018) 2

1.2.1 United States Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 EU Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Japan Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 China Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Cloud Professional Services Market Status and Outlook 9

1.3 Classification of Cloud Professional Services by Product 9

1.3.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Revenue and Growth Comparison by Product (2013–2025F) 9

1.3.2 Global Cloud Professional Services Revenue Market Share by Product in 2018 11

1.3.3 Public Cloud 11

1.3.4 Private Cloud 12

1.4 Cloud Professional Services Market by End Users/Application 13

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) 16

1.4.2 IT and Telecommunications 17

1.4.3 Healthcare 18

1.4.4 Media and Entertainment 19

1.4.5 Government 20

1.4.6 Education 21

1.5 Cloud Professional Services Market by Segment 21

1.5.1 Cloud Consulting 23

1.5.2 Cloud Systems Integration 24

1.5.3 Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance) 25

1.5.4 Cloud Managed Services 26

1.6 Macroscopic Indicator 26

1.6.1 GDP for Major Regions 26

1.6.2 Population and Labor Considered for Forecast 28

2 Global Cloud Professional Services Competition Analysis by Players 29

2.1 Global Cloud Professional Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2013–2018) 29

2.2 Competitive Status 31

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 32

3.1 Deloitte 32

3.1.1 Company Profile 32

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 33

3.1.4 Deloitte Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 34

3.1.5 Recent Developments 36

3.2 Wipro Limited 36

3.2.1 Company Profile 37

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 37

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.2.4 Wipro Limited Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 38

3.2.5 Recent Developments 40

3.3 Tech Mahindra Limited 40

3.3.1 Company Profile 41

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 41

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.3.4 Tech Mahindra Limited Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 44

3.3.5 Recent Developments 46

3.4 Accenture PLC 46

3.4.1 Company Profile 46

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.4.4 Accenture PLC Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 48

3.4.5 Recent Developments 50

3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 50

3.5.1 Company Profile 51

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 51

3.5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 52

3.5.5 Recent Developments 54

3.6 Dell Inc. (EMC) 55

3.6.1 Company Profile 55

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 56

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 56

3.6.4 Dell Inc. Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 57

3.6.5 Recent Developments 59

3.7 KPMG International 60

3.7.1 Company Profile 60

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 60

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 60

3.7.4 KPMG International Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 61

3.7.5 Recent Developments 63

3.8 Capgemini S.A. 64

3.8.1 Company Profile 65

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 66

3.8.4 Capgemini S.A. Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 67

3.8.5 Recent Developments 69

3.9 HCL Technologies Limited 70

3.9.1 Company Profile 70

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 70

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 71

3.9.4 HCL Technologies Limited Cloud Professional Services Revenue (2013–2018) 72

3.9.5 Recent Developments 73

3.10 IBM 74

3.10.1 Company Profile 74

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 74

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 75

3.10.4 IBM Cloud Professional Services Revenue (Million US$) (2013–2018) 76

Continued….

