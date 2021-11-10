Contact Lenses Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Johnson & Johnson Services
A contact lens is a thin, hydrophilic, curved disc that’s placed on tear film to cover the surface of eye to provide glorious vision. Contact lenses are used to correct the vision problems caused by refractive errors, like myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism (distorted vision) and presbyopia. Many varieties of lenses are available based on the necessity including soft lenses and gas-permeable lenses.
The “Global Contact Lenses Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global contact lenses market with detailed market segmentation by product, material, application, color variation, and geography. The global contact lenses market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global contact lenses market is segmented on the basis of product, material, application, and color variation. The contact lenses market is bifurcated into model and design. The model segment is further segmented into daily wear contact lenses and extended wear contact lenses. The design segment is also further classified as spherical contact lenses, monovision contact lenses, multifocal contact lenses, and cosmetic contact lenses. The contact lenses market by material, is segmented into hydrogel contact lenses, silicone hydrogel contact lenses, polymethyl methacrylate contact lenses, hybrid contact lenses and gas-permeable contact lenses. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into conventional contact lenses, decorative (Plano) contact lenses and orthokeratology contact lenses. The market is segmented into visibility tinted contact lenses, opaque contact lenses and enhancers/tinted contact lenses, on the basis of color vision.
The List of Companies
1. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.
2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
3. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
4. Alcon (Novartis International AG)
5. HOYA Corporation
6. The Cooper Companies Inc.
7. BenQ Materials Corporation
8. Essilor
9. Contamac
10. SynergEyes, Inc.
The contact lenses market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global contact lenses market based on product, material, application, and color variation. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall contact lenses market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
North America accounted for the largest market share of contact lenses market, owing to the factors such as, rising popularity as fashion accessory, rising prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and increasing investments in research and development in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rise in younger population with issues such as refractory errors in the region.
The Contact Lenses market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as north america, europe, asia-pacific, middle east & africa and south america covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.