Cytogenetics Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide By 2025, says AMR Report

Cytogenetics Market Overview:

The global Cytogenetics Market was valued at $1,542 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,205 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2018 to 2025.Cytogenetics is the study of chromosomes present in cell and tissues. This study is further applied in the field of biology and medicine to better understand genetic disorders such as cancer, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Down’s syndrome, and others. Moreover, cytogenetics is used in the development of personal medicine, targeted cancer treatment, and others. Currently, a wide range of techniques such as comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, karyotyping, and others are employed for the screening of genetic abnormalities and cancers. These techniques employ the use of cytogenetic products such as kits, media, reagents, and others.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global cytogenetics market is majorly driven by increase in incidence of genetic disorders and cancer. Other factors boosting the market growth include increase in focus on targeted cancer treatment, rise in aging population, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. However, high cost of cytogenetic instruments hampers the market growth. Conversely, transition from fluorescence in situ hybridization to array based is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

Market Segmentation

The global cytogenetics market is segmented into product, technique, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into consumables, instruments, and software & services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to their niche use in developed and developing economies. Furthermore, new launches such as Sysmex Corporation’s subsidiary, Oxford Gene Technology launched Cytocell Aquarius, a cost-effective fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) kit for the reliable investigation of glial tumors.

By technique, the cytogenetics market is categorized into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, karyotyping, immunohistochemistry, and other techniques. The comparative genomic hybridization segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to ease in analysis of thousands of sequences with an extremely high resolution along with detection of single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP).

Based on region, the cytogenetics market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in disposable income and enhanced patient awareness about genetic disorder and cancer. Moreover, Asia is a large continent, and has emerged as an epicenter of a large percentage of population.

The key players of this market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc., Empire Genomics, LLC., Illumina, Inc., Irvine Scientific., OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.), PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corporation (Oxford Gene Technology), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Other players (these players are not profiled in the report and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and MetaSystems.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cytogenetics industry with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on global and regional scales are provided.

The profiles of the key players and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Cytogenetics Market Key Segments:

By Product

Consumables

Testing Kits, Media, and Reagents

Probes

Others(Affinity Reagents and Stains)

Instruments

Software & Services

By Techniques

Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

Karyotyping

Immunohistochemistry

Others

By Application

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Others

By End User

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



