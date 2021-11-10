Demand for Biometric Palm Scanner to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

In its latest report on ‘Biometric Palm Scanner Market’, Persistence Market Research provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Biometric palm scanner is considered to be one of the most appropriate and widely accepted technology for person recognition as it provides high level of accuracy and is easy to use. As compared to fingerprint scanner, biometric palm scanner are more precise. Fingerprint of twins can be similar in some cases, however pattern of palm veins is unique for every individual, thus helping biometric palm scanner to exactly identify the person.

One of the most important feature of biometric palm scanner technology is that the accuracy in scanning the palm is not affected by external injuries on the palm, burns or other skin problems. This is because palm vein pattern is subcutaneous and does not get affected by external injuries. The demand for biometric palm scanner is driven by the demand for safety and security in public as well as private sectors.

Biometric Palm Scanner Market: Drivers and Restraints

The various benefits of biometric palm scanner is leading to its increased demand. High security is guaranteed as the biometric palm scanner scans veins pattern which is located inside the body and therefore is prevented from forgery or theft. Furthermore, in long term, an individual’s fingerprint might get affected by several factors such as age and environment. However, the vein pattern remains untouched which facilitates accurate readability by biometric palm scanners. Also, the growing application of biometric palm scanners in healthcare and military sectors is also driving the demand for this technology.

However, the cost of implementing biometric palm scanner is very high in comparison to biometric fingerprint scanner. Therefore, adoption of biometric fingerprint scanner is more than that of biometric palm scanner. Further, the processing speed of biometric palm scanner is also low as compared to biometric palm scanner.

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market: Market Segmentation

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market can be divided into two segments, based on Application and End-user industry.

Segmentation on basis of Application for Biometric Palm Scanner Market:

The major segments of biometric palm scanner market on basis of application include:

Security

Time and Attendance

User authentication for PCs or servers

Person identification for records

OEM terminal devices (POS, ATMs, information kiosks)

Others

Segmentation on basis of End-user for Biometric Palm Scanner Market:

The major segments of biometric palm scanner market on basis of end-user include:

Healthcare

Government

Security

Financial/banking

Education

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Retail

Others

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market Trends

One of the important trends happening in the global biometric palm scanner market is adoption of this technology by banks for use in ATMs. This means that the customer can now carry out variety of banking services by scanning their palms instead of swiping cards at the ATM. One such instance is Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank in Japan which utilizes palm scanning technology.

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the biometric palm scanner market include 3M, Dakar Software Systems, ePortation Inc, Fujitsu, Imprivata, Inc., M2SYS Technology and NEC Corporation of America among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market Segments

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Biometric Palm Scanner Market

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Biometric Palm Scanner Market

Biometric Palm Scanner Technology

Value Chain of Biometric Palm Scanner

Global Biometric Palm Scanner Market Drivers and Restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

