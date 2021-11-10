Dietary Supplement Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Theglobal dietary supplement marketwas worth $XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Dietary dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the food plan by way of growing general nutritional intake, macro and micro nutrients. Person dietary supplements are available in doses larger than a standard multivitamin. Those are used to deal with iron deficiency or to reduce the risk of hypertension. A number of the dietary dietary supplements are aimed at decreasing the risk of chronic sicknesses. Others are supposed to improve dietary value in a each day weight loss plan. The consumption of nutritional supplements varies with the customer age.

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumer awareness regarding preventive healthcare (Calorie reduction and weight loss), fluctuating diet patterns due to a hectic lifestyle which is predominantly increasing obesity & stress. As a result, the individuals among the socio-economic and upper-middle-class are focusing on personal care through dietary supplement are driving the global dietary supplement market during the forecast period. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years old were weight out of which 650 million were obese.

Restriants:

Major factors hindering the global dietary supplement market are false claims, and negative publicity regarding the product use has adversely affected the credibility & reputation of manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

Global dietary supplement market is segmented by ingredient type, product type, and end users. Ingredient type includes vitamin, mineral, herb, amino acid, enzymes, and others, product type includes pills, capsules, powders, gel tabs, extracts, liquids, and others and end users include pediatrics, adults, pregnant women, and geriatrics.

Geriatric segment dominates the global dietary supplement market during the forecast period due to Increase in geriatric population across the globe, as they are prone to frequent health problems and extensive usage of dietary supplements in the United States. According to the study conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition in 2018, approximately 78% of U.S adults aged 55+ took dietary supplements.

Global Dietary Supplement Market – Geographical Analysis

The global dietary supplement market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global dietary supplement market during the forecast period due to an increase in lifestyle diseases and increases in consumer preference regarding use of dietary supplements as they are willing to adopt healthier dietary options along with an increase in a number of people using non-prescription drugs for supplementing health.

The healthcare sector is one of the most important industries across the globe. The industry has access to the most advanced technology, equipment, and the availability of a large number of highly skilled medical professionals from across the globe. With growing urbanization and complications related to modern lifestyles in urban locations, has increased the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Studies show that more than 50 percent of expenditure in the healthcare sector is from patients suffering from lifestyle diseases. this has consequently augmented the demand for specialized health care. lifestyle diseases have replaced traditional health complications globally. Most lifestyle diseases are triggered by alcohol, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and poor diet. Rise in disposable income levels, geriatric population, increasing health awareness among consumers, and the shifting attitude towards precautionary healthcare is anticipated to improve healthcare services demand in the future. In developing countries, the low cost associated with medical services has resulted in a rise in the preference for medical tourism, attracting patients from across the world for cost-efficient, and time-saving services.

Table of Contents

GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET -SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET–EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INDUSTRY ANALYSIS GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENT MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE COMPANY PROFILES Key companies to watch Emerging Companies APPENDIX

