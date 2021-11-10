Directional Drilling 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The increase in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rise in the number of drilling projects, the need for directional drilling services is certain to increase due to a variety of applications provided by it for drilling or production project. For instance, In January 2017, BP (British Petroleum) started a major project, Thunder Horse South Expansion, in the Gulf of Mexico almost a year before its scheduled time. Such projects will increase production of crude oil production.

The market has the presence of a considerable number of manufacturers and appears to be highly competitive. The manufacturers in the market are investing in research and development to increase the drilling performance. The level of competition among the players will intensify in the coming years due to the increase in technological innovations, product extensions, and the increase in M&A.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market among recent years. The increase in energy demand in the US, Mexico, and Canada makes North America the second largest consumer of crude oil across the globe. The support from the government of various countries towards exploration and drilling activities will drive the demand for directional drilling in this region.