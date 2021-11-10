Dry Type Transformer Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2027? Prominent Players: ABB, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Crompton Graves, Eaton

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Eco-friendly transformers have witnessed huge demands in the recent times. Dry type transformers use air in place of liquids to cool the electrical coils and thereby do not contribute to any environmental degradations. These type of transformers have witnessed large demands from numerous end-user industries in the recent times. Also, by using air dry type transformer ensure good protection from fire.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Lower maintenance costs associated with dry type transformers for reliable operations for longer period of time coupled with higher emphasis on the usage of eco-friendly transformers have driven the demands for dry type transformer market. Lesser awareness coupled with lower skillset on the operations of dry type transformer is anticipated to hinder the growth of dry type transformer market. Further, increasing regulations by various regulatory bodies, for the deployment of eco-friendly transformers are anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the dry type transformer market.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Crompton Graves Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC , General Electric, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Jinpan International Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TBEA Transformer Industrial Group

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dry Type Transformer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the dry type transformer market with detailed market segmentation by technology, voltage, phase, application, and geography. The global dry type transformer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dry type transformer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dry type transformer market is segmented on the basis of technology, voltage, phase, and application. Based on technology, cast resin and vacuum pressure impregnated. On the basis of voltage, the dry type transformer market is segmented into low voltage and medium voltage. Further, the dry type transformer market is segmented on the basis of phase into three-phase and single-phase. The dry type transformer market on the basis of the application is classified into industrial, commercial, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY 8. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VOLTAGE 9. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PHASE 10. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 11. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 13. DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB LTD. 13.2. BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LIMITED 13.3. CROMPTON GRAVES LTD. 13.4. EATON CORPORATION PLC 13.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC 13.6. HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC. 13.7. JINPAN INTERNATIONAL LTD. 13.8. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 13.9. SIEMENS AG 13.10. TBEA TRANSFORMER INDUSTRIAL GROUP 14. APPENDIX

