Employee Engagement Platform Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Development and Forecast to 2024 | Bitrix, People Gauge, Quantum Workplace, Gensuite, Officevibe, Transcend

Employee engagement platform helps organizations solicit and track feedback from their employees, recognize employee achievements, and promote positive activity. Employee engagement tools are used to draw actionable insights from employee feedback. Organizations use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and to promote positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of the organization or its employees. Employee engagement platform is most commonly implemented in HR departments as either a supplemental tool or direct replacement for the traditional performance review process. Employee engagement tools solicit employee feedback through pulse surveys, which are succinct surveys sent to employees at regular intervals with a curated list of questions designed to accurately evaluate employee engagement and the employee experience.

Some of the key players of Employee Engagement Platform Market:

Bitrix, People Gauge, Quantum Workplace, Gensuite, Officevibe, Transcend, Tap My Back, VibeCatch, Qualtrics, KaiNexus, Key Survey, WorkTango, Sparble, Synergita, Pingboard, Vocoli, Zinta

The research report on Employee Engagement Platform Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Employee Engagement Platform Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Education and Government

Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Employee Engagement Platform Market Size

2.2 Employee Engagement Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Employee Engagement Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Employee Engagement Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Employee Engagement Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Employee Engagement Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Employee Engagement Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Employee Engagement Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Employee Engagement Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Employee Engagement Platform Breakdown Data by End User

