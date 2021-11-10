Empty Capsules Market 2019- Global Trends, Size, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025

The global empty capsules market was valued at $1,841.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,707.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. Capsules are defined as hard or soft containers that can enclose medicines in a particular dosage form. The popularity of capsule drug delivery form has increased in the recent years because capsules act as relatively stable shells protecting the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and enable targeted drug delivery.

The demand for both gelatin and non-gelatin capsules for oral consumption has increased over the years. Non-gelatin capsules majorly comprise hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), which acts as an ideal substitute for gelatin capsules. The consumption of both gelatin and HPMC capsules are significantly high across the globe because they eliminate the need for fillers. In 2014, about 10-15% of the supplements and medications launched in the U.S. were in the form of capsules. This is a gigantic increase from the previous figure of 5% in 2007. Over a span of time, gelatin capsules have become an ideal the choice of capsules among pharmaceutical manufacturers and nutraceutical manufacturers. Gelatin dissolves easily, and is therefore an ideal option for encapsulation of medicines as well as supplements. In addition, gelatin is highly compatible with other ingredients used in drug formulations and contains proteins that can be easily digested in the gastrointestinal tract.

Factors, such as rise in the geriatric population who are more susceptible to acute and chronic ailments, increase in demand for capsules over other drug delivery forms, and high inclination of patients toward non-invasive treatments for cardiac disorders propel the market growth. However, rise in the prices of gelatin as a raw material and ethical issues associated with its procurement are expected to hamper the market growth. Innovative capsule drug delivery technologies introduced in the market are anticipated to open new avenues in the global empty capsules market in the near future.

The global empty capsules market is segmented based on product, raw material, therapeutic application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin capsules are further divided into hard gelatin capsules (HGCs) and soft gelatin capsules (SGCs). According to raw material, the market is divided into pig meat, bovine meat, bones, HPMC, and other raw materials. On the basis of therapeutic application, the market is classified into antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, vitamin & dietary supplements, antacids & anti-flatulent preparations, cardiac therapy drugs, and other applications. The end users of the industry are broadly categorized into pharmaceutical manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global empty capsules market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is included in the study.

A Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 2016-2023 is provided to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry is provided to understand the trends in the empty capsules industry, worldwide.

The profiles of key players along with their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Gelatin Capsule

Hard Gelatin Capsule (HGC)

Soft Gelatin Capsule (SGC)

Non-gelatin Capsule

By Raw Material

Pig Meat

Bovine Meat

Bone

HPMC

Other Raw Materials

By Therapeutic Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drug

Vitamin & Dietary Supplement

Antacids & Anti-flatulent Preparation

Cardiac Therapy Drug

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

Nutraceutical Manufacturer

Other End Users

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

CIS

Russia

Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan

Rest of CIS

MENA

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Algeria

Egypt

Rest of MENA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

ACG Worldwide

Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

CapsCanada Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.)

Roxlor LLC.

Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Patheon Ltd.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

JC Biological Technologies

Natural Capsules Ltd.

Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co., Ltd.

Healthcaps India Limited

HTC Group Limited

Nanjing Saturn Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

