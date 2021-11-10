Enterprise Application Integration Market 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 16.32% CAGR By 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Enterprise Application Integration Market Report Title: “Enterprise Application Integration Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Enterprise Application Integration Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Enterprise Application Integration market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Enterprise Application Integration Market Overview:

The enterprise application integration market was valued at USD 5.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 16.32%, over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The trend of cloud application in IT will drive the enterprise application integration market in the forecast period.

– Integration handles normalization and transformation, to ensure that an application sends or receives data in a compatible format. Integration also handles the workflow or orchestration of automated multistep requests, which require coordinated interactions across applications, back-end services, and data stores.

– The market studied has witnessed collaborations of software vendors with solution providers, to overcome their limitation of differentiation and provide more value to their customers. This is made possible by extending their products’ integration abilities, which aids the development of homogenous infrastructure and tools that amend integration, broad monitoring, and logging systems. Further, partnerships with mega-cloud vendors are also expected to offer the market players an advantage, in terms of pricing negotiations.

– Since there is a massive increase in databases by the organisations there will be an increase in real-time data access and management.

– The major challenge that this market will face is the availability of open source software. That means the copyright holder doesn’t grant permission to study, edit and distribute the software to anyone.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

MuleSoft Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

Tibco Software Inc.

Hewlett