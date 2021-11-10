Enterprise WLAN Market Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Top Key Players like Aruba Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Brocade Communication Systems

An off-the-shelf report on Enterprise WLAN Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The exponential rise in mobile and portable devices has increased the demands for wireless connections to the internet inside an office. Whether it is office or home, wireless connections to the devices have become an integral part of lives of individuals. In the business environments, wireless LAN is needed to access internet through smartphones, tablets or laptops by individuals. The complex wiring inside an enterprise and additional costs of laying down cables is avoided thus making Enterprise grade WLAN much more effective in the business circles. Global enterprise WLAN market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to sudden spike in the use of smart and portable devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets by individuals.

The Enterprise WLAN Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Enterprise WLAN Market Players:

Aruba Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Motorola Solutions

Brocade Communications Systems

Zebra Technology Solutions

Netgear Solutions

Aerohive networks

As leading companies in Enterprise WLAN market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Enterprise WLAN Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Enterprise WLAN Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

