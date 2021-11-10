Europe Blanket Aerogel Market Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Gross Revenues 2022

Europe Blanket Aerogel Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $745.6 million by 2022. In 2015, oil & gas application segment generated the highest revenue in the overall Europe blanket aerogel market. However, building insulation application segment is expected to transcend by the end of 2022. Increasing adoption of green infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the building insulation application segment by 2022.

Download the Sample Report @ http://bit.ly/327VPaM

Aerogel is a dry solid material with low density, low thermal conductivity, and lightweight properties. Europe is a highly promising region accounting for one-third share in the global blanket aerogel market. The growth in this region is attributed to the presence of global brands, such as Aspen Aerogels and Cabot Corp., in Germany. The European Union’s green policy, especially for ecofriendly infrastructure, commonly known as 20-20-20 policies have boosted the market growth by catalyzing the need for building and industrial insulators.

Key Findings of Europe Blanket Aerogel Market

Building insulation and oil & gas segment together contributed around half of the share in Europe blanket aerogel market.

Oil & gas segment is expected to forfeit its dominance by 2022.

Aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and chemical industries jointly accounted for more than one-third share of the overall market revenue in 2015.

In 2015, silica feedstock contributed more than half of the blanket aerogel market.

Russia led with around one-third market share in 2015.

German blanket aerogel market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 40.7% during analysis period.

Russia is leading consumer of the aerogel blankets owing to highest production of the oil & gas in the country. U.K. and Germany are the next major countries in terms of aerogel blanket demand in the European region with major contribution from automotive and building insulation application segments.

For More Inquiry @ http://bit.ly/2LwFXbW

The prominent players profiled include, Aspen Aerogel, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Svenska Aerogel AB, Acoustiblok UK Ltd., Active Space Technologies, and Airglass AB.