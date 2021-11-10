Fired Heaters Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2025
A fresh report titled “Fired Heaters Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fired Heaters Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
Global Fired Heaters market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Fired Heaters market with respect to following sub-markets:
Based on Product Type
– Direct-fired heaters
– – – Reformer
– – – Hydrocracker
– – – Gas Oil Hydrotreater
– – – Crude Distillation
– – – Vacuum Distillation
– – – Others
– Indirect fired heaters
Based on Configuration
– Vertical cylindrical
– Horizontal cylindrical
– Cabin type
Based on Heating Capacity
– Upto 10 MMBtu/hr
– 11-50 MMBtu/hr
– Above 50 MMBtu/hr
Based on End-use Sector
– Chemical
– Petrochemical
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes Shelter and Brink Ltd., Boustead International Heaters, Exotherm Corporation, Aggreko plc, John Wood Group PLC, UnitBirwelco, Thermax Limited, Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sigma Thermal, Optimized Process Furnaces, INC., The Linde Group, G.C. Broach, Struthers Wells, Other Major & Niche Key Players
