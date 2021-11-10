Fired Heaters Market: New Developments helps to grow market opportunities & forecast until 2025

A fresh report titled “Fired Heaters Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fired Heaters Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Global Fired Heaters market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Fired Heaters market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type

– Direct-fired heaters

– – – Reformer

– – – Hydrocracker

– – – Gas Oil Hydrotreater

– – – Crude Distillation

– – – Vacuum Distillation

– – – Others

– Indirect fired heaters

Based on Configuration

– Vertical cylindrical

– Horizontal cylindrical

– Cabin type

Based on Heating Capacity

– Upto 10 MMBtu/hr

– 11-50 MMBtu/hr

– Above 50 MMBtu/hr

Based on End-use Sector

– Chemical

– Petrochemical

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2019. Key players profiled in the report includes Shelter and Brink Ltd., Boustead International Heaters, Exotherm Corporation, Aggreko plc, John Wood Group PLC, UnitBirwelco, Thermax Limited, Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sigma Thermal, Optimized Process Furnaces, INC., The Linde Group, G.C. Broach, Struthers Wells, Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table of Contents

Table of [email protected]

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Fired Heaters Market

3. Global Fired Heaters Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Fired Heaters Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Fired Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

9. Global Fired Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.3.1. Direct-fired heaters

9.3.1.1. Reformer

9.3.1.2. Hydrocracker

9.3.1.3. Gas Oil Hydrotreater

9.3.1.4. Crude Distillation

9.3.1.5. Vacuum Distillation

9.3.1.6. Others

9.3.2. Indirect fired heaters

10. Global Fired Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Configuration

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Configuration

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Configuration

10.3.1. Vertical cylindrical

10.3.2. Horizontal cylindrical

10.3.3. Cabin type

11. Global Fired Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Heating Capacity

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Heating Capacity

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Heating Capacity

11.4. Upto 10 MMBtu/hr

11.5. 11-50 MMBtu/hr

11.6. Above 50 MMBtu/hr

12. Global Fired Heaters Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use Sector

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use Sector

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use Sector

12.4. Chemical

12.5. Petrochemical

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Fired Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Configuration

13.2.3. By Heating Capacity

13.2.4. By End-use Sector

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-use

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-use

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3. Europe Fired Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Configuration

13.3.3. By Heating Capacity

13.3.4. By End-use Sector

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4. Asia Pacific Fired Heaters Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.2. By Configuration

13.4.3. By Heating Capacity

13.4.4. By End-use Sector

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

Continue…

