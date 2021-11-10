Flat Glass Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth and Regional Study by Forecast to 2023

Market Insights:

The broadening of the application scope of flat glass has raised the growth potential of the flat glass market considerably. Reports that gauge the advanced material industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is set to observe a CAGR of 8.02 % in the forecast period.

The raised integration of flat glass construction in creating clean and sleek building exteriors is expected to inspire the market’s progress. Also, increasing consumption of furniture and electronic products which increasingly rely on the flat glass as the core materials are expected to surge in the upcoming period. The development of value-added products is predicted to provide an edge to the growth of the flat glass market around the world. Additionally, the usage of flat glass in solar energy installations is expected to be conducive to market expansion in the impending years owing to the rising renewable energy sector.

Global Key Player:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Xinyi Glass

Nittobo

Luoyang Glass

C Asahi Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Hangzhou Almaden

AviationGlass & Technology

Emerge Glass

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Guardian Industries

Taiwan Glass

Schott AG

AEON Industries

Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation of the flat glass market is carried out on the basis of product, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of product, the flat glass market is segmented into laminated, tempered and others. On the basis of technology, the flat glass market is segmented into float, rolled and sheet. On the basis of application, the flat glass market is segmented into automotive & transportation, construction & infrastructure, and others. On the basis of geography, the flat glass market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional market in the flat glass market can be segmented on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. As per the analysis, the Asia Pacific region represents the chief and the fastest rising market worldwide with a CAGR of 7.5% in the course of the analysis period. Speedy urbanization swell in construction activity in the commercial, industrial, residential and infrastructural sectors is a key factor for the region’s growth. Along with the rising demand for luxury cars that use more glass than conventional models, are the top expansion drivers of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising construction industry and improved investments in airport construction are motivating the demand for the flat glass market globally. The boost in focus on building interiors and rising demand for solar thermal panels is also expected to impel the flat glass market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The advancement of the market is projected to capture amplified impetus in the coming years chiefly due to the incidence of contributory government plans. The escalated turnaround in the market is likely to set off new openings for the development of the market. The enhancement in different domestic economies is projected to encourage the progress of the market in the impending period. The ease in accessing key planned opportunities important to consequent stabilization of inflation is projected to generate a promising option for development in the approaching years. In the approaching years, the control exerted by fairly high-income level nations around the world and the likely gains observed towards a few of the currencies around the world is projected to strengthen the fruition of the market in the forecast period. A significant climb in the number of backers in the market is expected to craft an advantageous state of affairs for the evolution of the market in the projected period.

