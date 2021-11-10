Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Future Outlook of Urinary Catheters Market 2019 Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Future Outlook of Urinary Catheters Market 2019 Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Press Release

Urinary Catheters

Urinary Catheters Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Urinary Catheters Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Urinary Catheters Industry. Urinary Catheters market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors driving the growth of the urinary catheters market include the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, growing geriatric population, and technological advancement in the material used for catheters.
  • Urinary incontinence (UI) is one of the underdiagnosed and underreported problems that increase with age and affect a high percentage of the elderly population (nearly 50-85% in the long-term care facilities). According to the National Association for Incontinence (NAFC), nearly 200 million people are affected by UI. As per the WomensHealth.gov, UI is twice as common in women as in men, where stress UI is most common among women who are pregnant, giving birth, or going through menopause. These are the major reasons for the rise in the incidence of UI. UI has a varied presence in major geographies across the world. It is common in most parts of Europe and North America, while it is uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. According to a recent article published in 2017 in the British Medical Journal Open (BMJ Open), a study on the prevalence of urinary catheters in England during the period of 2012 to 2016 indicated that urinary catheters are highly ubiquitous with every 1 in 5 patients in hospital and 1 in 14 in community care getting catheterized. Catheterization is one of the primary solutions for many individuals affected by urinary dysfunction caused by neurological diseases. Many companies are developing user-friendly urinary self-catheterization, which can be performed by individuals themselves or by the assistance of a nurse or a relative. This shows that the awareness among public also plays a major role in the increasing demand for urinary catheters, especially in developed markets, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, among others. The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to drive growth in the urinary catheter market during the forecast period.<

    Top leading companies in Urinary Catheters market are:

  • Amsino International Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Coloplast AS
  • ConvaTec Group PLC
  • Cook Medical
  • Cure Medical LLC
  • Hollister Incorporated
  • Medtronic
  • Teleflex Incorporated

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , urinary catheters refer to a long hollow flexible tube needed for emptying the bladder and collecting the urine in a drainage bag. The material of the tube can be rubber, plastic, or silicone. If the bladder is not emptied, a pressure is created in the kidney tissues, which, under severe conditions, may lead to kidney failure. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

    Urinary Catheters Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Urinary Incontinentance Segment under Application is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

    Urinary incontinence refers to the involuntary passage of urine, where a person does not have control over the urinary sphincter, either due to its loss of control, or weakening of the muscle. Obesity, smoking issues, and patient’s age are the major factors for the rise of the disease. In comparison, women are more susceptible to the disease than men. Doctors advise catheterization for patients who are in need of it for more than six weeks or for the ones in need of surgical interventions. The standardization of catheters used in practice is difficult as it is based on their availability, diversity, and patient choice. Indwelling urinary catheters, including the most common Foley indwelling urethral catheters, are the standard medical device used in both hospital and nursing home settings, globally. Nearly 100 million catheters are sold each year, of which, the United States accounts for the major share in buying the medical devices. High demand, increasing safety parameters, and rising investment from major multinational players are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

    North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Market

    North America occupied a major share in the urinary catheters market, and the region is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States holds one of the largest shares in the market, due to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people regarding urinary dysfunction. A large number of catheter-based clinical trial studies involve major hospital chains and research centers, in collaboration with multinational companies, such as the University of Rochester Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, and others. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure had grown by 4.6% in 2017, to nearly 3.5 trillion, currently. Improved regulatory medical device guidelines and reimbursement policies make the United States a country with a higher investment opportunity and it is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

