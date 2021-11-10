Global Bone Densitometer Devices: Analysis Regions (North America, Europe, China, ROA, ROW) 2019-2025

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes Product Category, Applications, Manufactures. This report research delivers region and country level analysis.

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Manufactures:

GE,Hologic,Beammed,Osteosys,Diagnostic Medical System SA,Swissray International,Medonica,Osteometer Meditech

About Bone Densitometer Devices:

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA, previously DEXA) is a means of measuring bone mineral density (BMD). Two X-ray beams, with different energy levels, are aimed at the patient’s bones. When soft tissue absorption is subtracted out, the bone mineral density (BMD) can be determined from the absorption of each beam by bone. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry is the most widely used and most thoroughly studied bone density measurement technology.In the global bone densitometer devices market, the North America and Asia Pacific market hold the leading position and see a high potiential in growth. The Northe America market is expected to reach US$138 Mn in values in 2025.

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Types

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA)

Peripheral Dual Energy X-Ray

Absorptiometry (pDXA)

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

Others

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Applications

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

