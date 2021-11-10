Global Cardiac Monitoring Market 2019: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Report (2019-2023)

Global Cardiac Monitoring Market Outlook

Cardiac Monitoring Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Cardiac Monitoring market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Cardiac Monitoring to analyse the Cardiac Monitoring market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

GE HEALTHCARE, PHILLIPS HEALTHCARE, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, MEDTRONIC, CARDIAC SCIENCE CORPORATION, MENNEN MEDICAL, SCHILLER, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC APPLIED CARDIAC SYSTEMS, amongst others.

The global cardiac monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4%. North America accounted for the highest market value in 2017. However, Middle East & Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Know About Cardiac Monitoring Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South Africa

Points covered in the Cardiac Monitoring Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry Within The Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in the Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases to Change in Living Pattern

6.1.2 Investments in R&D of Heart Disease Detection

6.1.3 Ease and Use of Portability in Devices

6.1.4 Demand for Home Based, Point of Care & Remote Monitoring Cardiac Systems

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Risk of Infection due to Implantable Monitoring Devices

6.2.2 Low Level of Accuracy with Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

6.2.3 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Operate and Monitor the Devices

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type

7.1.1 Insertable Cardiac Monitoring Devices

7.1.2 Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices

7.1.3 Electrocardiogram

7.1.4 Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems

7.1.5 Holter Monitoring Systems

7.2 By Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 US

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.1.3 Mexico

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 France

7.2.2.2 Germany

7.2.2.3 UK

7.2.2.4 Italy

7.2.2.5 Spain

7.2.2.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 Japan

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.3.4 Australia

7.2.3.5 South Korea

7.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.2.4 Middle East and Africa

7.2.4.1 GCC

7.2.4.2 South Africa

7.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.2.4.4 South America

7.2.4.5 Brazil

7.2.4.6 Argentina

7.2.4.7 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers and Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 GE Healthcare

9.2 Phillips Healthcare

9.3 Siemens Healthcare

9.4 Toshiba Medical Systems

9.5 Medtronic

9.6 Cardiac Science Corporation

9.7 Mennen Medical

9.8 Schiller

9.9 Boston Scientific

9.10 Applied Cardiac Systems

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

