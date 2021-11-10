Global Drone Powered Business Solutions Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

Persistence Market Research latest research report on ‘Drone Powered Business Solutions Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Drone technologies are creating immense potential in new application areas for existing businesses. Its wide scope of application is rapidly driving its adoption in several end-user industries such as agriculture, security and surveillance, infrastructure, media & entertainment among others. Availability of various types of drone-powered solutions and drone functionalities fulfils the requirement of different industries, hence creating demand for drone-powered business solutions by respective industries. Drone-powered business solutions are suitable for those industries which require mobility and large amount of data.

Drones are Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) which combine the power of robotics and digitization to collect data while moving or do aerial surveys and inspections. Drone inspection facilitates constant data accumulation and also allow photogrammetry which is the science of making 3D models out of measurements taken from photographs. Photogrammetry is expected to create huge opportunities for drones in 3D printing application.

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising need for quality data is one of the most important factors driving the drone-powered business solutions market. Industries such as energy, oil & gas and construction are rapidly adopting the usage of drones as they provide high quality images which help companies to do quality inspection, monitoring and maintenance of infrastructure. Drones also capture high quality geo-spatial and photogrammetry data which is used by agriculture industry for understanding topography and vegetation development. Furthermore, drones are very cost-effective compare to other manned aviation and satellites which makes it more desirable for commercial purposes.

The increase in number of drones for commercial purposes is creating threats to the safety of other aerial vehicles and also increasing the risk of collision with air traffic controllers of manned vehicles. These drones also increase privacy concerns. While flying overhead, drones also collect confidential information or personal data and images. This is a widespread concern and various national authorities are working to solve this issue.

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market: Market Segmentation

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market can be divided into three segments, based on Solution Type, Application and End-user.

Segmentation on basis of Solution Type in Drone-Powered Business Solutions market:

The segments in Drone-Powered Business Solutions market by solution type include:

Software

Services

Segmentation on basis of Application for Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market:

The major segments of Drone-Powered Business Solutions market on basis of application include:

Mapping and Surveying

Aerial Video and Photography

Surveillance and Monitoring

Security

Data Collection and Analysis

Delivery Services

3D Modelling

Segmentation on basis of End-user for Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market:

The major segments of Drone-Powered Business Solutions market on basis of end-user include:

Agriculture

Construction & Real-estate

Oil & Gas

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Security

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Others (Mining, Telecom, Insurance)

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Trends

One of the important trends happening in the global drone-powered business solutions market is connecting a commercial drone to a mobile device such as smartphone and tablet. Companies such as DroneDeploy and UGCS (SPH Engineering) have developed mobile apps which can remote control multiple drones from any mobile device. This control is enabled by connecting a 4G telemetry device to a drone’s avionics.

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Drone-Powered Business Solutions market include 3D Robotics Inc. (3DR), Aerialtronics, Airware, Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, CyPhy Works, Inc., FlyWorx LLC, DJI, DroneDeploy.com, Pix4D, PrecisionHawk and senseFly Ltd. (Parrot SA), among others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Segments

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market

Drone-Powered Business Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Drone-Powered Business Solutions

Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market includes

North America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market US Canada

Latin America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market

Middle East and Africa Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

