Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2017-2025
Electrically conductive coatings: Market Introduction
The report compiled by Persistence Market Research focuses on factors influencing the present scenario of the ‘Electrically Conductive Coatings market’. The research report also offers concise analysis referring to commercialization aspects, profit estimations and market size of the industry. In addition, the report highlights the competitive standing of major players in the projection timeline, which also includes their portfolios and expansion endeavors.
Electrically conductive coatings are coatings used to make conductive coating films. These coatings are produced using special techniques and are applied as an anti-static polymer. Electrically conductive coatings has several EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) related applications including communications equipment, PDAs, antennas and pagers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, entertainment systems TVs, cable boxes, receivers, computer equipment, monitors and laptops, medical monitors and analyzers, industrial and automated control systems, satellite systems, military and weapons systems and aerospace systems. These coatings have the ability to solve numerous electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) issues including radio-wave shielding, electromagnetic shielding, prevention of static charge and specific absorption ration protection. Plastic enclosures/housings and components must be fully or selectively coated with electrically conductive coatings as certain properties of these coatings such as interference emission can prove to be quite beneficial. Electrically conductive coatings deliver superior gloss consistency and are available in different colors as well as in textured or smooth finishes. The performance of electrical conductive coatings is determined based on their adhesion strength towards plastic materials or the specifications defined by users. Generally, evaluation methods for electrically conductive coatings include damp heat tests, heat resistance tests, salt spray tests, sheet resistance test, metal power isolation and shielding effects, etc.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15232
These days, slim and compact electrical and electronic devices are quite high in demand. Enhancing frequency distribution density of electromagnetic energy and increasing plastic usage require an effective and powerful shielding technology of electromagnetic waves. It is in this particular area that electrical conductive coatings play an important role and are gaining traction in the global market.
Electrically conductive coatings consist of raw materials like epoxy, polyurethanes, acrylics and others. Epoxy is extensively used for the formulation of electrically conductive coatings because of their high durability, and mechanical properties. Epoxy based electrically conductive coatings are light in weight and offer scratch resistance, strong adhesion, impact resistance, extreme abrasion resistance and chemical resistance. The rising demand for coating applications including the epoxy-based electrically conductive coatings in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, etc. is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Though electrical conductivity exists in most materials at some level, it is usually enhanced by the use of thermal spray coatings. Electrically conductive thermal spray coatings used in the application of several substrates can range from composites to ceramics and polymers.
Electrically conductive coatings: Market Dynamics
Rising per capita income, rapid urbanization and rapid rate of industrialization are some of the macroeconomic factors driving the electrically conductive coatings market globally. Rising demand for electrically conductive coatings for electronic devices including laptops, tablets, mobiles, LED televisions, etc. is likely to affect the market positively.
However, emission of volatile organic compounds and strict environmental regulations are expected to hamper the growth of the electrically conductive coatings market.
Electrically conductive coatings: Market Segmentation
Based on type, the global electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into the following:
- Liquid Coatings
- Powder Coatings
Based on raw material, the global electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into the following:
- Polyesters
- Epoxy
- Polyurethanes
- Acrylics
- Others
Based on end use industry, the global electrically conductive coatings market is segmented into the following:
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Military
- Others
Electrically conductive coatings: Regional Outlook
In terms of geography, owing to rising demand for consumer electrical products mainly from China and India, APEJ is anticipated to dominate the market for electrically conductive coatings. Additionally, a significant deciding constriction in the global electrically conductive coatings market is raw material availability. Here, again, Asia Pacific has a significant advantage, further stimulating manufacturers to focus on the region. North America, followed by Western Europe, accounts for a significant share of the electrically conductive coatings market due to the presence of vast industrial sector in the region.
Electrically conductive coatings: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global electrically conductive coatings market include:
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Creative Materials Inc.
- MG Chemicals
- Fluoro Precision Coatings
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/15232
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint