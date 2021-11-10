Global Green Chemicals Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Green Chemicals Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Green Chemicals Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Green Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Green Chemicals market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Green chemicals or bio-based chemicals are renewable chemicals produced from bio-based feedstock. They are less harmful to the environment than the petroleum-based production of chemicals. Green chemicals are produced primarily using raw materials, which uses fewer natural resources, maintaining the environmental balance. The major bio-based raw materials used in the production of green chemicals are vegetable oils, animal fats, sugar and starch, and bio-ethanol.

Various government initiatives and regulations create a conducive environment for growth of the green chemicals market. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute are playing major role in supporting research and education for preventing pollution and reducing the toxic content. These government agencies have recognized that the use of green chemicals will not only make sustainable, and cleaner environment, but can be economically helpful in building positive social environment.

According to ACS Green Chemistry Institute, in many key applications, the green chemicals are paving their way in replacing many toxic chemicals. In the manufacturing of computer chips, a large amount of toxic chemicals, energy, and water is required. Owing to this, the scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a technology that uses critical carbon dioxide (CO2) in the manufacturing of computer chips, and has significantly reduced the amount of energy, water, and toxic chemicals that were needed to manufacture these chips. Also, Richard Wool, who was the director of the Affordable Composites from Renewable Sources (ACRES) program at the University of Delaware has developed a technique to use the feathers of chicken in producing computer chips.He has used the protein, and keratin containing in the feathers to produce a fiber form material which is both lightweight, and is so tough that it can endure thermal, and mechanical stresses. As a result, a feather-based printed circuit board was developed and was actually working at double the speed of conventional circuit boards.

The global Green Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

