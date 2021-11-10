Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120C to 180C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.

Hot-melt adhesives are composed of three main components: a high-molecular-weight polymer that provides the adhesives main structure and mechanical properties, a resin/tackifier that provides wetting and adhesion properties, and a plasticizer (or wax) that controls viscosity.

In general, the hot-melt based packaging adhesive is highly competitive. However, the major market share is occupied by a few players like Henkel, Bostik and H.B. Fuller. Depending on the different adhesive, different market segment, gross margins for hot-melt based packaging adhesives products commonly range from 15% to 20%. Hot-melt based packaging adhesives are selected and priced based on their performance characteristics.

Regionally, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia are the main consumption market of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives. For application, Case & Carton have kept to be the dominant segment of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives downstream industry. The downstream market would remain stable in the following years.

Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives manufacturers have sales support and R & D staff that work closely with customers to modify existing products or develop new products. In many cases, the responsiveness of the R & D and technical customer service of the supplier are decisive factors in choosing adhesives. However, some major Adhesives producers, such as 3M, have reduced product differentiation and customization and are instead concentrating more on unique, but higher-margin, products with greater market potential.

The major players covered in this report

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

3M

Sika

Beardow Adams

Jowat

Avery Dennison

Adtek Malaysia

Cherng Tay Technology

Star Bond (Thailand)

Makro Rekat Sekawa

Yenom

PT.MORESCO MACRO ADHESIVE

Tex Year Industries

Nan Pao

Paramelt

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

EVA HMA

SBC HMA

PA HMA

APAO HMA

POE HMA

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Case & Carton

Plastic Packaging

Labeling

Line Packaging

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers

Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Hot-Melt Based Packaging Adhesives market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



