Global Logistics Order Management Solutions Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Based on data by Persistence Market Research this report on ‘Logistics Order Management Solutions Market’ delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Logistics Order Management Solutions: Introduction

Logistic Order Management is a sub-division of supply chain management system. For planning, controlling, monitoring, and tracking right information in terms of improving organization workflow, various companies using Logistics order management solutions. These solutions enhance the customer services and assist organizations to reduce overall functioning cost. The logistic management process initiates from raw material handling and ends on delivering finished goods to consumers. Logistic management system helps in strategizing the plan and according assists in successful strategy implementation plan.

Logistics Order Management Solutions: Drivers and Restraints

Augmented demand of controlled set up for performance monitoring system and enhancement in workflow efficiency are coupled together to drive the market. Each process in logistic management system are interdependent, so error in one stage, may affect the workflow of other stage owing to this demand of efficient working systems are increasing. Selecting right vertical solution and enormous one time investment are the two factors coupled together to restrain the growth of the industry.

Better service provider is the major unique selling proposition for a company to differentiate themselves from other competitors, to cater aforementioned demand organization are using logistic order management systems solution. These software assist in enhancing overall work performance and helps organization to establish good branding in terms of its offering.

The logistic department of every company is dynamic in nature, so to increase flexibility in terms of making strategy, work allocation, inventory management, and systematic process control, Company need assist of software. This caters as another driver for the market to grow.

Logistics Order Management Solutions: Segmentation

Logistics Order Management Solutions can be segmented on the basis of components, user by verticals, types and regions. On the basis of the component, market can be segmented into hardware and software. Where software is further proliferated into cloud base and on premise. Logistics Order Management Solutions can be segmented on the basis of verticals such as retail, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, aerospace & defence, and others. On the basis of type the market can be segmented into supply chain, brokerage & bidding, inbound, outbound, procurement, distribution, disposal, green, asset control, Ram, asset control, emergency, construction and digital logistics. Regionally Logistics Order Management Solutions can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Logistics Order Management Solutions: Regional Outlook

Few major players are headquartered in North America which are anticipating, that market is matured in terms of technology available in the region. The North America region is expected to witness the largest market share of Logistics Order Management Solutions market. The market is growing extensively in countries such as US and Canada owing to the high adoption of modern technologies in order to explore new business opportunities.

Owing to increase in globalization and digitalization, the Asia Pacific region is the emerging as fastest growing market and is anticipated to witness same trend over forth coming years. Countries such as India and China are the fastest emerging market, pertaining to presence of cheap labour and establishment of new start-up are the two factors coupled together to adhering the market growth in the aforementioned countries.

In Europe region, the market is witnessing moderate growth rate due to the slow adoption rate of technology.

Logistics Order Management Solutions: Competition Landscape

SAP, Oracle, JDA Software, Manhattan Association, Epicor, Deseartes System Group, High_Jump, IBM, Basware, PTC, Basware, PTC, Infor, JAGGAER, GTNexus, Kewill Systems, Dassault Systems, IQ Navigator, Coupa, Kinaxis, E2open and GEP are the key player of the Logistics Order management.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Logistics Order Management Solutions Segments

Logistics Order Management Solutions Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Logistics Order Management Solutions Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Logistics Order Management Solutions Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Logistics Order Management Solutions Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Logistics Order Management Solutions includes

Logistics Order Management Solutions by North America US & Canada

Logistics Order Management Solutions by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Logistics Order Management Solutions by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Logistics Order Management Solutions by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Logistics Order Management Solutions by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Logistics Order Management Solutions by Japan

Logistics Order Management Solutions by Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: