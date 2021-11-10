Global Luxury Massage Chair Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global Luxury Massage Chair Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Luxury Massage Chair Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Luxury Massage Chair are designed to provide massages at homes, offices, and hotels at the suitability of the user. Massage chairs save not only the time of going to massage centers, but also the cost of traveling. There are four types of massage chairs available in the market: heated massage chairs, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs, targeted massage products. Rising disposable income in developing countries, growing work related stress & the need for stress-relieving solutions and increasing health awareness among people are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing effort towards product development is the factor which likely to create numerous opportunity in the market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with luxury massage chairs and lower demand from emerging economies are the factors that limiting the market growth of Luxury Massage Chair across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global Luxury Massage Chair Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapidly growing demand among people and increasing rising awareness about the massage techniques in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global Luxury Massage Chair market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to lower penetration of massage chairs in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Panasonic

• Osaki

• Inada

• Human Touch

• Fujiiryoki

• Titan

• Cozzia

• OSIM

• Omega

• Luraco

• Infinity

• Ogawa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

ï‚§ Home

ï‚§ Offices

ï‚§ Clubs

By Product:

ï‚§ Heated Massage Chairs

ï‚§ Inversion Massage Chairs

ï‚§ Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

ï‚§ Targeted Massage Products

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Luxury Massage Chair Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors

