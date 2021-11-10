Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Luxury vinyl flooring downstream is wide and the main application fields are residential and commercial use. Globally, residential use accounts for nearly 64.83% of total downstream consumption volume of luxury vinyl flooring in global in 2016.

According to the type, it can be divided into Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) and Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT). Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is the main product, capturing about 67.57% of global consumption of luxury vinyl flooring in 2016.

The global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Use

Residential Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Manufacturers

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

