Global Oral Dosing Cups Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2016-2027

Global oral dosing cups market reached USD 270.11 Million in 2017 by registering a CAGR of 4.18% across the globe between 2016 and 2027. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 416.27 Million by the end of 2025. Further, the market of oral dosing cups worldwide is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.81% in 2025 as compared to the previous year.

Global oral dosing cups market is segmented on the basis of product type into disposable and re-usable. Disposable segment (57.36% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of oral dosing cups across the globe. Additionally, disposable segment is anticipated to reach USD 232.98 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 154.93 Million in 2017. Moreover, disposable segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period.

Global oral dosing cups market is also segmented by end user into pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy stores, hospitals, clinics and others, out of which, pharmaceutical companies segment captured 57.38% market share in the Global oral dosing cups market in 2017. Furthermore, the market is expected to contribute to a market value of USD 245.12 Million in 2025, as compared to USD 154.98 Million in 2017.

Hospitals segment contributed around 15.45% market share in total oral dosing cups market in 2017. Further, this segment is projected to capture 14.87% market share by 2025. Further, the segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.16% in 2025 as compared to previous year.

By capacity, 2.5ml – 15ml segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the Global oral dosing cups market throughout the forecast period. Further, increasing investment from various government globally anticipated to catalyze the growth of global oral dosing cups market over the forecast period.

Moreover, various beneficial factors such as rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, higher smoking generality amongst European countries and increasing government stakes in healthcare industry across the globe exhibits notable growth in pharmaceutical industry and complementary markets such as oral dosing cups.

