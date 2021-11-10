Global Protein Purification Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Protein Purification market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Protein Purification market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Protein Purification market status and forecast, categorizes the global Protein Purification market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Before a specific protein can be identified and its properties can be studied, the protein must usually be separated from a sample of plant or animal tissue or extracted from a complex mixture. Extraction and purification are vital components of almost any protein-specific research effort. But the methods used during these processes will depend on the nature of both the protein and the solution. Sometimes the specific protein is caught in a matrix of other protein molecules, and sometimes its surrounded by non-protein biological elements. In either case, a small sample of the protein may be need for research and analytical purposes, or a large quantity of the purified protein may be necessary for industrial or commercial reasons.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The global Protein Purification market is valued at 5000 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Promega Corporation

Abcam plc

Takara Bio (Clontech)

Purolite Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Drug screening

Biomarker discovery

Protein-protein interaction studies

Diagnostics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Protein Purification capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Protein Purification manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Protein Purification are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

